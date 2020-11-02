Intel Rocket Lake reaches 18% higher Single Core performance than i9 10900K

You're watching Advertisements

Intel recently promised to-digit performance increase to their IPC - Instructions Per Clock, although it will go down to 8 cores / 16 threads.

A recent userbenchmark run shows a single core score of 179, with the i9 10900K being rated at 152, meaning an 18% increase.

What is more interesting, the motherboard is a designated 12VO, meaning it uses the new ATX 12 volt standard with 10 pins, instead of the current 24 pin standard. As Rocket Lake is set to release March next year, its going to be interesting to see if they can actually outperform the Ryzen 5000 series that is releasing very soon, and if more IPC has been combined with even higher clock speeds to keep ahead of the competition, that is eating away Intel's market shares of the gaming industry at a rapid rate.