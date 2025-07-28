Intel may be forced to end its new semiconductor chip manufacturing process

HQ

Things have been stormy at Intel in recent years, a company that has made losses and fired thousands of employees in the past year. They have also invested in reorganising the company and things could get even bleaker in the future. Their venture into the 14A manufacturing process is in danger of failing unless a major consumer helps with the financing. This could be a government agency or a large international company. Here's what Intel said about the situation (via Tom's Hardware) during a performance review:

"If we are unable to secure a significant external customer and meet important customer milestones for Intel 14A, we face the prospect that it will not be economical to develop and manufacture Intel 14A and successor leading-edge nodes on a go-forward basis."

Should this venture fail, there is a risk that the company will sell off its processor manufacturing division after 2030. This would mean that they will no longer manufacture these themselves. What the company will focus on is still unclear. Should enough consumers and investors emerge, Intel has plans to continue developing competitive processors even after 2030.