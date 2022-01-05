Cookies

news
Intel launches 12th gen mobile CPU's and desktop coolers

The new H series is claimed to be 40% faster than the competition.

HQ

As expected, new H, P and U series have been launched, H for high performance laptop, P series for performance laptops, and U series for ultra books, having a TDP of 45/28 and 15/9 watt. The H series being what you typically will find in mid-range and high-end gaming laptops.

The new models are of course faster than last gen, and claimed to be faster than the competition, as well as including Wi-Fi 6E, Killer LAN and Wi-Fi and optimised for content creation.

H series supports DDR5, Thunderbolt 4, has up to 14 cores (6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores), PCIe 4.0 storage and 8x PCIe gen. This is claimed to be 40% faster than the competition and 28% faster than previous gaming focused Intel models.

On a small side note, the new improved Intel box coolers were also shown, improving both design and performance vastly from previous versions. This has been achieved by designing a specific cooler for each tier of CPU.

As a bonus, Intel also showed the new lower-tier chipsets, the H670, B660 and H610.

