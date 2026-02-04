Intel is not out of the GPU game, according to CEO

HQ

Computer GPUs are becoming somewhat of a dangerous game. With RAM price increases hitting everyone hard, we might not have been surprised to see Intel, who has made some mystifying GPUs in the past, bow out of this competition. However, a plan is in place, according to the company's CEO.

Speaking at the Cisco AI summit (via Wccftech), Intel's Lip-Bu Tan said that the company is still working on GPUs, and will do so for the foreseeable future. Tan also said that he's "just hired the chief GPU architect, and he's ⁠very good. ​I'm very delighted ​he joined me."

Compared to the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel is a fairly young horse in the GPU race. However, with each iteration it has been learning and growing, and the Xe3 Celestial iGPUs saw praise across the board. We'll have to see if this budding young GPU line can survive the upcoming storm set to his PC markets very soon.