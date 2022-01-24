Intel is dropping $20 billion on "the largest" chip-making facility on the planet

HQ

It has been revealed that the technology titan, Intel, is set to spend $20 billion on the construction of an all-new chip-making facility in Ohio, USA. Reported on by Time, Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger has been quoted as calling the facility as "the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet" when it has finished being constructed.

In terms of the final details of the project, it's also mentioned that the facility will be built on a 1,000 acre plot of land on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, and that it will include two semiconductor creating plants. As for when the facility will be in operation, it has been noted that construction will start this year, with the aim for it to be finished and working by 2025.

If the facility, which Gelsinger also calls the start of the "Silicon Heartland", becomes a success, Intel even has the option to expand the facility to include eight working semiconductor fabrication plants, by doubling the plot of land it is based on, making it a 2,000 acre property.