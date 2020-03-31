Intel i9 10900K rumoured to boost performance by 30%

As per usual, these recent presumed findings were revealed via Twitter, this time the user Tum_apisak went through some Geekbench online results and supposedly came by some runs of the i9-10900K.

The i9-10900K will replace the i9-9900k later this year, with the base clock going from 3.6 to 3.7 GHz, and the maximum boost clock increasing from 5.0 to 5.1 GHz. In addition, two extra cores are added as well. This will give the i9-10900K 10 Cores and 20 threads.

The Geekbench single-core score and multi-core scores are 1437/11390, a massive boost over the 1340/8787 score of the i9-9900K. While the single-core score might not be impressive, having 25% more cores, in addition, yields a +30% performance increase.

While the numbers would be expected to be lower, Intel might just have gotten more optimizations ready, along with some better power management, as the i9 is known for boiling itself to death when being pushed over the 5 GHz limit.

Also, do note that test hardware was not the same and that these numbers are not from a certified 10900K chip - but the results seem to be very realistic.

Image Credit: Intel - the I9 9900KS model that comes pre-overclocked on all cores and is the current top model for normal consumers