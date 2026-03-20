Intel has made loading times in games significantly shorter

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Intel has released a new Precompiled Shaders technology, "which helps reduce the load/launch times in games, reduces stuttering on 1st launch, and offers an automatic shader cache update process", as reported by WCCFtech and Muropaketti. This feature is now available for Intel Arc Discrete & Integrated GPUs in 13 popular games.

Traditionally, games only compile shaders on the user's own computer, which can take time and cause stuttering. Intel's solution does the work in advance (in the cloud). These precompiled shaders are downloaded to the user's computer in the background, and the game uses them at startup.

Intel has shared performance figures for its graphics cards such as the Arc B580 and the integrated Xe2 and Xe3 chips. On average, loading times are allegedly 2-3 times faster, but sometimes even much more than that. God of War Ragnarök, for example, loads up to 37 times faster than without precompiled shaders, according to Intel.

The feature is disabled by default, so you have to manually enable it in Intel's software. Open Intel Graphics Software and go to Graphics, then 3D Rendering, then Precompiled Shaders and turn the option on.

And finally, here are the games that are currently supported by this new feature.



Black Myth: Wukong



Borderlands 4



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Cyberpunk 2077



God of War Ragnarök



Gotham Knights



Hogwarts Legacy



NBA 2K26



Starfield



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl



The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered



The Outer Worlds 2

