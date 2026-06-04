Intel Extreme Masters Counter-Strike 2 will return to the United States in 2027

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It seems like IEM Atlanta was a big enough hit for the ESL to want to return to the United States and hand the country another IEM event in the 2027 calendar. As confirmed in a blog post, there will be an Intel Extreme Masters Counter-Strike 2 tournament sometime in 2027, but many of the specifics are still up in the air.

We do know that this tournament will happen between April 5-11 but what we don't know is the host city or host venue, as this information will be announced at a later date.

The ESL promises the event will have a group stage spanning 16 total teams competing in a double-elimination bracket, all before an eight-team playoffs bracket, where teams will be fighting over a prize pool issued from the $11,450,000+ allocated to the ESL Pro Tour throughout 2027.

As this event has now been locked in, we know this event will follow the ESL Pro League's Season 25 in March, and will be followed by an unannounced event in May.

Lastly, the ESL has slightly adjusted its dates for the third event planned in 2028, which will now happen between April 8-16. Could this be another United States event...?