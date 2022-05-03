Intel: Expect chip shortages until 2024

HQ

We assume no one has missed the fact that the world is suffering from an enormous shortage of semiconductors, which has made Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X hard to get. While most previous reports says this situation might get better next year, the CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, does not share that optimism.

Speaking to CNBC, Gelsinger says we should prepare for a longer period of shortages than expected:

"That's part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged."

Basically, if you want a new console and see it in a store, make sure you buy it. Getting one might be hard for a very, very long time.