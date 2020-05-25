Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Intel Core i9 10900K already at 7.4 Ghz overclock

An all-core overclock of 7.4GHz has been reported using the almost brand-new Intel Core i9 10900K.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Despite MSI's Z490 Godlike being brand-new, and the i9 10900K only having been on the market very shortly, an all-core overclock of 7.42492 GHz has already been reported via
Valid through an appropriately verified CPU-z screenshot.

The Intel Comet Lake has been met with mixed reviews, but doubling the base frequency on all cores is pretty good.

It was submitted by the user Tsaik, using just a single stick of very tight 15-15-15-36-2 timed 8 GB DDR4 ram.

The data doesn't tell us what cooling solution was used, but we doubt it has the cheapest £50 solution from the nearest electronics store.

Intel Core i9 10900K already at 7.4 Ghz overclock


Loading next content