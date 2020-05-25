Intel Core i9 10900K already at 7.4 Ghz overclock

You watching Advertisements

Despite MSI's Z490 Godlike being brand-new, and the i9 10900K only having been on the market very shortly, an all-core overclock of 7.42492 GHz has already been reported via

Valid through an appropriately verified CPU-z screenshot.

The Intel Comet Lake has been met with mixed reviews, but doubling the base frequency on all cores is pretty good.

It was submitted by the user Tsaik, using just a single stick of very tight 15-15-15-36-2 timed 8 GB DDR4 ram.

The data doesn't tell us what cooling solution was used, but we doubt it has the cheapest £50 solution from the nearest electronics store.