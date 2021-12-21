Intel continues to warn that chip shortage will not ease until 2023 at the earliest

HQ

The CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, has once again brought up a warning that the global chip shortage will likely not ease up during 2022.

During an interview with Nikkei Asia, the tech giant boss talked again about how the continuous growth of demand for semiconductors was increasing at a rate of 5% before the pandemic, with that number jumping to 20% year-over-year during the pandemic, and that the disruption caused by Covid-19 only fractured the production supply chains.

Gelsinger did share that there were facilities being built to combat this demand, but that they are still around a year or so away from being operational, as they take around three years to build, with production starting two years ago.

As part of the work to ensure there are plenty of facilities capable of producing semiconductors around the world, Gelsinger also mentioned, "I expect to announce our next major U.S. site and our next major European site in the near future as well."

Essentially, don't expect to see new consoles on shelves, or the latest graphics cards available to pick up anytime soon, as this demand will likely still continue through the next 12 months.