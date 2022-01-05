Intel Arc GPU solution shown off in further depth

HQ

Arc, previously known as Intel Xe covers a number of GPU solutions, the first being their "Alchemist", with Battlemage, Celestial and Druid coming to market later.

During 2022 a number of both notebooks, desktops and add-in-cards will feature this new GPU, from more or less every single reputable vendor. Exactly how it will match up against AMD and Nvidia is unknown, Intel calls it "a new era" and seems to be confident in the number of products available for consumers, indicating that there will be actual supply, and perhaps even at competitive prices as well.

Intel will of course, also have its own Super Sampling system, first game to feature it will be Death Stranding Director's Cut for PC.

The first product to feature the Arc chip will be the Asus Swift X, a 16" laptop, and rumours keep pointing at the Arc A380 as an entry level card to rival the GTX1650 Super directly. Question is, how will pricing, availability and especially performance pan out, and will we see actual desktop versions this year, or are we looking at something of a permanent replacement for integrated graphics in low- and midrange laptops?