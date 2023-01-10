Intel Arc GPU Roadmap leaked

HQ

Two internal Intel slides have recently been leaked by RedgamingTech and if these are correct, Intel's Xe2-HPG platform will add a new performance tier to the Intel GPU line-up.

While Alchemist and Alchemist+ cards (perhaps a refresh of the existing line-up?) will release this year in different SKU's, 2024 will give us Battlemage. It will again be a dual release of the BMG-10 and GMG-21, both targeting a more enthusiastic gamer segment, with around 225 Watt and 150 Watt TGP targets.

Intel are apparently avoiding the high-end market, but will still aim at hardcore gamers in the performance segment with Ray Tracing, Deep Linking and machine learning. However, the slides aren't exactly brand-new, so market has changed since they were used and the Alchemist+ thing already seems a bit redundant, especially as a full year in to the future means new AMD and Nvidia products no matter how we see it.

Battlemage is set to feature a large cache system, and pure rumours speculate that it will perform just under the RTX 4080, while it may rival it in 3rd party iterations. The next generation, already named Celestial on the other hand, will use the Xe3 HPG architecture and be a much more powerful platform - but won't be releasing until 2025 at earliest.