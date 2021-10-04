Intel Alder Lake leak suggests quite steep prices

HQ

A bunch of leaks have given us an idea of the ballpark pricing for the next iteration of Intel's CPUs. Set to be known as Alder Lake, the leak on Amazon revealed by Twitter user momomo_us has not only given us an idea of the price of the CPUs in the UK and EU.

Just to be clear, this leak suggests the Amazon retailer price for the CPUs, which probably won't reflect the price tag of the CPUs directly from Intel, but it still serves as a pretty good point of reference, assuming the leak is true.

The leak has six models of the CPU valued. Here are their names and prices in Pound sterling and Euros. The price in dollars is not mentioned in the leak.

i9-12900K 3.20GHz - £791.16 / €919.88

i9-12900KF 3.20GHz - £753.30 / €879.24

i7-12700K 3.60GHz - £550.16 / €636.08

i7-12700KF 3.60GHz - £397.13 / €436.01

i5-12600K 3.70GHz - £311.41 / €321.16

i5-12600KF 3.70GHz - unavailable / €403.96

Intel Alder Lake CPUs are set to be arriving this November, with more leaks suggesting November 4 will be the exact date.

Thanks, TechRadar.