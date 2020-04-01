Intel 10th gen mobile Lake-H CPU specs reportedly leaked

While leaks are always a welcome source of news, it seems almost too convenient timing-wise when HD Technologia leaks slides in their possession as AMDs HS series looks to be a serious contender on the mobile CPU market.

The i9-10980HK is the flagship model, with enormous performance gains in both general and rendering tasks.

The Lake-H line will have six different models, ranging from 4 to 8 cores, with the 8 core i7-10875H and i9-10980HK being the most interesting ones, while very decent 4 core i5 versions also exist. The slides claim a 45-watt TDP which is something we should question.

Compared to the Ryzen 4000H series, AMD starts out with higher base clock of core counts but has half the L3 Cache memory and lower Single Core Turbo frequency.

The i7 versions also come in two different six-core SKU's, so paying attention to specs has become even more important.

More interesting for gamers DDR4 support is no longer just 2666MHz but has now increased to 2933 MHz RAM.

New easy-overclocking software called Speed Optimizer is also around the corner for the HK models, and more surprisingly, the new Lake-H chipset will have integrated Wifi 6 AX201 from Intel.

All this is rumoured to be revealed tomorrow - so let's wait and see.