Insurgency: Sandstorm presents its biggest free update

You're watching Advertisements

Insurgency: Sandstorm is an FPS action game developed by New World Interactive that was originally released in December of 2018. Since then, the developer has been offering new content regularly.

Now via a press release, New World Interactive has announced that the biggest update ever is now live in Insurgency: Sandstorm. Operation: Nightfall will bring some really nice changes to the game. For example, every map in the game including the new map Tideway gets a night variant. You can play these night maps in PvP in limited-time playlists and on community servers. Also, the enemy AI has been improved.

In order to help you fight in the dark, the developer offers players a batch of new night-themed gear to use: night vision goggles, flashlights, infrared gadgets, and more. There are 5 new weapons in this update, all of them are free. Some new night-themed cosmetics are available as well.

A new trailer comes with this announcement to celebrate the occasion, you can check it here.

Alongside the update, the first optional paid cosmetic DLC packs are out now as well. There are 4 in total:

●Red Dark Weapon Skin Set

●Midnight Blue Weapon Skin Set

●Nightstalker Gear Set

●Ghillie Gear Set

If you want to purchase all of them, you can choose to get the Night Ops Set with all 4 DLCs in it at a lower price.

Last but not least, if you have not tried this game but are interested in getting a copy, Insurgency: Sandstorm is 50% off until June 20 on Steam.

If you want to know more information about the new weapons, items and the full patch note, you can check Steam page by clicking here.