Insurgency: Sandstorm gets PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade

HQ

Over two years ago, we reported on the news that Insurgency: Sandstorm would finally be making its console debut, landing on PS4 and Xbox One systems. That ended up happening in late 2021 due to a bunch of delays stopping it from arriving earlier. Now, at the start of 2024, the shooter is finally getting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S support too.

The shooter has been enhanced for the latest console generation, bringing support for 4K graphics and 60FPS gameplay. We're told that PS5 and Xbox Series X will get 4K support, whereas Xbox Series S will be limited to 1080p. As for how this upgrade will offer these visual improvements, the HD texture pack for the title will be automatically enabled on modern systems.

Otherwise, this upgrade will take advantage of the modern console system's SSDs, improving the performance of the shooter, while PS5 players also get access to haptic and adaptive features through the DualSense controller.

Lastly, cross-gen is supported in the title, meaning PS5/Xbox Series players can still team up and play with those on PS4 and Xbox One, all while anyone who owned the game on last-gen systems get the current-gen upgrade entirely for free and keep all their previously-purchased DLCs.