Insurgency: Sandstorm finally gets a console release date

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a gritty and engaging first-person shooter with a modern lean, and we very much enjoyed it when it landed on PC back in late 2018. Since then the game has attracted more than 1 million players, and soon there'll be even more. That's because the military shooter is landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25, 2020.
A new launch trailer dropped as part of the announcement, and you can watch that below. If you'd like to know more, however, head this way for our review.
Loading next content