Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm finally gets a console release date

And to mark the occasion, New World Interactive released a new trailer (just in time for PAX).

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a gritty and engaging first-person shooter with a modern lean, and we very much enjoyed it when it landed on PC back in late 2018. Since then the game has attracted more than 1 million players, and soon there'll be even more. That's because the military shooter is landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25, 2020.

A new launch trailer dropped as part of the announcement, and you can watch that below. If you'd like to know more, however, head this way for our review.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Insurgency: SandstormScore

Insurgency: Sandstorm
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The technical issues are relatively mild in the grand scheme of things, and for the most part, we were thoroughly impressed."



Loading next content