Insurgency: Sandstorm finally gets a console release date

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a gritty and engaging first-person shooter with a modern lean, and we very much enjoyed it when it landed on PC back in late 2018. Since then the game has attracted more than 1 million players, and soon there'll be even more. That's because the military shooter is landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25, 2020.

A new launch trailer dropped as part of the announcement, and you can watch that below. If you'd like to know more, however, head this way for our review.