Install sizes will be 30% smaller on Xbox Series S

Hard drive space next generation has been an issue many people have worried about, as the new consoles rely entirely on SSD drives and it will be very, very costly to expand. Xbox Series X is delivered with 1 terabyte hard drive space, PlayStation 5 with 825 gigabytes, and Xbox Series S with only 512 gigabytes.

But fortunately, it might not be so bad after all, as Xbox Director of Program Management, Jason Ronald, now has explained for IGN. It turns out the install sizes are expected to be roughly 30% smaller than on Xbox Series S, which will do wonders for the 512 gigabyte SSD hard drive.

Ronald said: "With a performance target of 1440p at 60 fps, our expectation is that developers will not ship their highest level mipmaps to Xbox Series S, which will reduce the size of the games. Ultimately the controls in the developer's hands. We've had this technology for a while that allows developers to intelligently choose which assets to install on which device they're playing on. So the flexibility is in the developers' hands to make sure the right assets are there."

