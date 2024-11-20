Instagram will soon allow you to reset your algorithm

HQ

Training the algorithm for your social media is a difficult thing. I thought I had Twitter down, and then because Elon needed to make sure everyone saw his tweets, I was bombarded with his and his like all over my feed. Instagram is looking to counter that, as it introduces a feature that lets you reset all your recommended posts.

If you're looking for an algorithm refresh, this might be the way to go about it. As Meta looks to make its platforms safer for all users, it is trialling a tool that will cleans your feed, though it is worth noting that recommendations will personalise again over time.

According to the BBC, some believe this measure isn't enough to enforce true safety, and more significant changes are needed, even if this tool is a welcome addition to Instagram. You can reset your preferences from the content preferences screen in your settings.

