Instagram users will be able to create posts from their desktop starting from tomorrow

Instagram is about to roll out a brand-new feature that users have been requesting for years. Users will now be able to upload photos and videos (up to one minute) when logged in from their PC's browser and will no longer be limited to using their smartphones for content updates. This is, of course, advantageous for those who want to upload content shot on a camera separate from the one on their smartphones.

That's not all for new Instagram updates. Yesterday, a new Collabs feature launched that enables two accounts to co-publish the same post. This we can see being widely adopted for artists and companies that are collaborating and want to inform both of their audiences. With this feature enabled, all likes, comments, and views on a post are combined between both accounts.

Thanks, Engadget.