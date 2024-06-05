Instagram tests unskippable ads

HQ

A new feature called ad break has been surreptitiously rolled out by Instagram, forcing users to watch an unskippable advert after a certain amount of scrolling. The whole thing was discovered by users on Reddit who also took screenshots of the spectacle and the timer that appeared alongside the advert, indicating how long the user had to wait before they could continue scrolling.

Do you use Instagram and have you noticed the unskippable adverts?

