Instagram scammers using "obviously fake" copyright claims to take down huge accounts

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The latest scam hitting the internet, especially impacting content creators on the Meta platform Instagram, sees scammers ransoming accounts back to their owners after spamming copyright claims. Extorters file fake claims, knowing that Meta often doesn't assess whether a claim is legitimate or not before taking action against the accused account.

For some creators, like Instagram user Olly who runs The Lost in Time History account with 1.5 million followers, thousands could be lost unless they pay the scammers' ransom. Olly told BBC News that he'll get struck for multiple posts at a time by "obviously fake" claims, despite only posting images he has permission to use or he's found in the public domain. Then, the scammer will contact him on Telegram, where they'll demand up to hundreds of pounds to remove the claims and give the account back over.

Meta has responded, saying it understands its appeal process "can be frustrating for those impacted, and our systems are designed to protect people from this happening in the first place. Following our review, we have restored the affected content and added additional protections to safeguard accounts against further attempts of this kind."

The problem is, that restoration can take months if a user isn't paying a monthly fee, and Meta doesn't try and stop the claims from taking down an account in the first place so long as there are enough of them. The social media giant charges £9.99 a month to be verified on Instagram, giving users access to 24/7 support via live chat.