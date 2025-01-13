Instagram is randomly showing people AI-generated images of themselves

HQ

The age of AI is truly upon us, as it becomes harder to escape machine-generated content. Even if you think you've set the algorithm just right, some social media might show you AI-generated content anyway. Some Instagram users have been reporting that the app has been showing them images of themselves in different places and situations.

According to 404 Media, these images can appear when you're just scrolling through Instagram. It does seem as though you have to use Meta AI beforehand in order to see these posts. One Reddit user claimed they edited a selfie with the technology, only to then see an image of themselves standing in a mirror maze.

Meta then confirmed that the post was indeed real, but it wasn't an ad for Meta AI. Instead, it seems that the program will just randomly create images for you, and see if you'd like to post them.

Does this go too far with AI, or is it a helpful tool?

This is an ad: