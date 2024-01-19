Instagram introduces nudges, tells young users to go to bed

HQ

The days of undisturbed doom-scrolling through the Instagram feed in the evenings and nights are over, at least if you belong to the demographic that Meta classifies as young users. After 10PM in the evening, the app will start reminding the user to go to bed, which happens in 10-minute intervals.

This new feature is part of the effort to satisfy the US Senate, which has summoned a long list of CEOs from the biggest tech companies to answer for their failure to protect young people online. On Meta's own blog you can read the following:

Update on January 18, 2024 at 3:00AM PT: Sleep is important, particularly for young people, so we're launching new nighttime nudges that will show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night. They'll remind teens that it's late, and encourage them to close the app.

Do you think this feels like an effective solution to curb Instagram addiction?