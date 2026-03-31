Instagram gets a new Plus tier, and it's going to cost you

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Social media platforms nowadays have a habit of including some sort of paid premium tier, and the next one in line is Meta's Instagram, as reported by Tweak Town.

Meta is testing a premium tier called Instagram Plus, and it allows subscribers to secretly view people's Stories. We know this, because social media consultant Matt Navarra has been showing off the subscription's offerings in a screenshot posted on Threads. The screenshot revealed that Instagram Plus will enable a buyer to create unlimited audience lists for Stories beyond Close Friends, provide data showing how many people have rewatched your Story, a once-a-week spotlight story, animated Superlike on Stories, additional 24 hours on Stories, search within Story viewer list, and the ability to preview a story without it showing up as a view. This new premium version of Instagram is currently being tested in "select global markets", which include the Philippines and Mexico.

It seems that many of the premium features are aimed at content creators, specifically the ability to keep Stories active for more than 24 hours. This means that by paying, content creators will have more of their followers exposed to their content.

At the moment, Instagram Plus is available in the Philippines for around $1.07 per month. In Mexico, it costs around $2.15 per month. But we will have to wait, what the cost for this subscription service is, when it lands to other parts of the world.