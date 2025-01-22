Instagram could pay TikTok creators up to $50k per month to post on Reels

HQ

When TikTok was banned for almost a day in the US at the end of last week, a lot of users decided to flock to Instagram Reels, another way to endlessly view short-form content and let your brain rot.

Now, it seems that Instagram would very much like people to stick around and post exclusively on Reels, as according to The Information, Instagram is reportedly offering big creators up to $50k per month to post exclusively on Reels.

This isn't the first time we've seen media platforms try and court talent from other sites. If you're a streaming viewer, you'll remember a few years ago when Kick went on a talent signing spree. This isn't too dissimilar, but we'll have to see if it makes a difference to TikTok's dominance when it comes to short-form content.

This is an ad: