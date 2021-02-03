Inspired by Moby-Dick, new whaling simulator Essex: The Whale Hunter revealed

Speaking of whaling, the novel Moby-Dick is definitely one of the first things that would come to your mind. And now, a new game inspired by this great novel from Herman Melville has just been revealed.

Publisher Ultimate Games S.A just announced that Essex: The Whale Hunter, a whaling simulator developed by Polish studio 3T Games, is scheduled to launch in 2023.

According to the developer, the new title will offer a high seas adventure filled with emotions and realism. The game will take place in the 19th century, on the island of Nantucket and the Atlantic Ocean.

In this single-player focused whaling simulator, you will play as a whaling ship captain, and start your epic adventure in the open waters of the Atlantic.

"In Essex: The Whale Hunter, players will embark on a unique journey through a world that no longer exists. The bulk of the action will take place on the Atlantic, but we will also visit the island of Nantucket, which could be described as the Wall Street of 19th-century whaling. Herman Melville's masterpiece serves as our main inspiration during development, and we're striving to properly capture the unique nature of this multi-dimensional novel," said Rafał Jelonek, CEO at 3T Games.

In this game, there will be a lot of challenges and tasks, you need to recruit and manage your crew, maintain your ship, harvest and trade resources, explore and of course hunt for the majestic cachalots and other whales.

We were also told that more details will be revealed at a later time. But before that, you can check some images below.

Does this game sound intriguing to you?