Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party announced with teaser trailer

Inspector Gadget was one of the most popular Saturday-morning cartoons of the 80s. Not only was it clever, funny and had high production values, it also had a really memorable intro song that became something of a cult classic.

Several attempts to bring the inspector back has been made throughout the years, but none has come even close to the original product. Now Microids has decided to give it a shot, by largely returning to the old cartoon with a new video game.

In Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party, it's once again time to defeat the evil Dr. Claw and his M.A.D. agents, and now a time machine is involved in the mission. Up to four players can join the fun and also compete in various mini-games. We're also promised a soundtrack written by Tanis Chalopin, who is the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.

Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on September 14. Check out the first teaser-trailer below.