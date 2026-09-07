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Marvel's Venom

Insomniac's Venom game is still reportedly in the works, according to insider

There's still no word on when it could be revealed.

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It would be a shame if the only time we got a playable Venom in an Insomniac game was when absolutely smashing through New York City in that one mission from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It felt like that moment was teasing a standalone Venom game, and while we've heard next to nothing on that title, according to a prolific insider it's still in the works.

Insider and leaker NateTheHate recently replied to a gamer asking if Marvel's Venom was still in the works. "Venom is very much still in development upon last check. As to when it'll be announced, I don't know," he wrote.

We've heard mixed reports on the Venom game for quite some time. Earlier this year, an actor reported that it had been canned internally. We know not every planned Spider-Man game at Insomniac will see the light of day, as a live-service Spider-Verse-style game was cancelled.

Right now, the priority is certainly on Marvel's Wolverine, which launches in just over a week. From there, it won't be long before Insomniac reveals its next project, and fans will likely want a return to web swinging in some form.

Marvel's Venom

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