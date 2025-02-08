Insomniac's unseen vision: The Resistance 4 that never was

HQ

In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games, Ted Price, the soon-to-be president of Insomniac Games, revealed that the studio had pitched Resistance 4 to PlayStation, but the proposal was declined. Price described the concept as wonderful and noted that many team members were passionate about continuing the story.

"We did pitch that one and it was a wonderful concept, and, it just, in terms of timing and market opportunity, didn't work out. But it was the result of a lot of Insomniac team members being passionate about extending the story further because I do believe that Resistance has set up a really cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are"

However, due to timing and market considerations, the project did not move forward. He emphasized the rich alternate history established in the Resistance series, particularly the enigmatic origins and potential of the Chimera. Reflecting on his role as creative director for the first two installments, Price expressed his personal affection for the franchise and the valuable lessons learned during its development.

"I was fortunate enough to be creative director on the first two Resistances. And I will remember many, many moments—good and bad—when it comes to development that taught us all a lot about how we can elevate ourselves under some pretty difficult situations."

The Resistance series debuted with Resistance: Fall of Man in 2006 and last saw a mainline release with Resistance 3 in 2011. While there are currently no plans for a new entry, Price remains hopeful about the series' future.

