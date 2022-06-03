Cookies

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac's Spider-Man games have sold over 33 million copies

And we can look forward to Spider-Man: Miles Morales landing on PC later this year.

During Sony's event tonight, it was revealed that Spider-Man will be released for PC in August, after previously being a PlayStation exclusive - something we've already reported about. But an updated blog post gave us some extra details, as it is also revealed that PC gamers can look forward to the sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC as well, coming later this year.

Insomniac didn't stop there, and confirmed that this series is a beast sales wise and has already reached over 33 million sold copies. Something that surely will grow a whole lot more with the PC versions.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

