Insomniac's Spider-Man games have sold over 33 million copies

HQ

During Sony's event tonight, it was revealed that Spider-Man will be released for PC in August, after previously being a PlayStation exclusive - something we've already reported about. But an updated blog post gave us some extra details, as it is also revealed that PC gamers can look forward to the sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC as well, coming later this year.

Insomniac didn't stop there, and confirmed that this series is a beast sales wise and has already reached over 33 million sold copies. Something that surely will grow a whole lot more with the PC versions.