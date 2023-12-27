Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac's Spider-Verse game was reportedly canned a while back

Despite the illegal hack pointing to the release of a Spider-Verse game, it's a title we'll never get our hands on.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we know, recently Insomniac Games was subject to an illegal hack which caused gigabytes of screenshots, gameplay data, and employee information to find their way online. Among that hacked data were some concepts that Insomiac had come up with, one of which was a Spider-Verse game, by the looks of things.

However, it appears that this game was cancelled a while back. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, this information is reportedly outdated, and was just a pitch Insomniac had come up with before it had been canned by Sony.

So, don't get too hyped about any information you might see online about the game. Better yet, steer clear of the illegally obtained information, as it could give you a false idea of what Insomniac is up to.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts

0
Marvel's Spider-Man 2Score

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Spider-Man as a character has had an immense hot streak over the past few years, but can Insomniac keep it up?



Loading next content