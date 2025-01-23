Insomniac's new studio boss would love to talk about Wolverine, but can't

HQ

It has been years since we saw that short cinematic trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, and despite a pretty sizeable leak bursting onto the internet a while back, we've yet to see much on the game. Practically nothing from official sources.

Unfortunately, that isn't changing today, as it seems Insomniac only wants to show us something when it feels ready. "We've announced Wolverine, and we'd love to talk more about Wolverine," Insomniac's new co-studio head Chad Dezern told Variety. "But we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road. As much as we're as much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that's, that's about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today."

In the same interview, fellow co-studio head Ryan Schneider says he wants to see some Insomniac IPs make it to other media (no one tell him there are some Spider-Man movies already). "I think back to the Ratchet & Clank film from several years ago. And we kind of got an early start on that. So, of course, we're interested in that kind of thing. We love Ratchet & Clank in particular," Schneider said.

When do you think we'll get to see more on Wolverine?