Insomniac warns of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers popping up online

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might not be out for a few weeks yet, but some have already received their copies for review and giving early impressions. This means that the game is somewhat out in the wild, and Insomniac is warning players of spoilers.

"Hey Web-Heads! As we approach launch, #SpiderMan2PS5 spoilers may start to appear online..." reads a post on the developer's Twitter/X page. "We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let's #BeGreaterTogether: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone!"

Even with this warning, it's likely that some people are going to try and earn clicks and perhaps ruin the experience for others. If you really want to go in blind, we recommend muting certain keywords on your Twitter feed and maybe just dodging social media as much as you can.