Insomniac shares heartfelt message about the hack

While PlayStation Studios and us in the media have spoken a lot about Insomniac being hacked and an astounding amount of information about Marvel's Wolverine, other planned games, personal information about the staff and so much more being posted on the internet by the assholes who did the illegal act, Insomniac itself hasn't said a word...until now.

Insomniac has shared the following message on social media:

"Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated.

We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.

This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve.

However, like Logan, Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."

It's nice to see the studio being open about how devastating this incident has been, and it's smart to remind the people who go crazy ever time they see an early build of a game that's still in development that Marvel's Wolverine will definitely look better and different when it finally launches some time in the future.

Have an amazing holiday, Insomniac. We hope none of the personal information shared on the internet hurts you in any way, and take your time with Marvel's Wolverine and the other games you're working on. We can wait.