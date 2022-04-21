Insomniac keeps hiring for new multiplayer game

HQ

Almost a year ago, in the summer of 2021, it was confirmed that Insomniac Games was working on a new multiplayer adventure as it sought skills from similar projects via its job listings. The game in question has not yet been officially announced, but it seems that the studio's recruitment process continues to confirm the title's existence.

The role of Senior Manager for Gameplay is in fact open with the developer in question, and the position will thus involve working on a new multiplayer game, although no details are revealed, of course. It has previously been rumoured that the multiplayer title is tied to the Marvel universe, but nothing has yet been denied or confirmed. At least the project is alive, that much we know.

Thanks GamingBolt