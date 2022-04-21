Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Space Punks
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Insomniac keeps hiring for new multiplayer game

      It's rumoured that it will be tied to the Marvel universe.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Almost a year ago, in the summer of 2021, it was confirmed that Insomniac Games was working on a new multiplayer adventure as it sought skills from similar projects via its job listings. The game in question has not yet been officially announced, but it seems that the studio's recruitment process continues to confirm the title's existence.

      The role of Senior Manager for Gameplay is in fact open with the developer in question, and the position will thus involve working on a new multiplayer game, although no details are revealed, of course. It has previously been rumoured that the multiplayer title is tied to the Marvel universe, but nothing has yet been denied or confirmed. At least the project is alive, that much we know.

      Insomniac keeps hiring for new multiplayer game

      Thanks GamingBolt



      Loading next content