Insomniac isn't ruling out a Venom game

Venom features a lot in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was released as recently as yesterday, and it doesn't seem completely impossible that the character will get his own game in the future.

When Insomniac's Jon Paquette was asked by Insider Gaming if there might be a standalone game like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, he slipped up a bit and said that they are primarily focused on Spider-Man 2 and how the reactions from the fans will be. He emphasises that it is important to listen to what the fans want first and then take it from there. Which can definitely be interpreted as Spider-Man: Venom can definitely be done in the future if there is an interest in it.

First of all, however, the team must take a well-deserved vacation and rest properly, says Paquette, and future projects can be discussed in more detail after this.