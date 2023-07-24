Insomniac is working on a third AAA title

HQ

Insomniac fans are currently looking forward to what appears to be a great sequel in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. However, we also know that a Wolverine game is set for the future, and now Insomniac has confirmed another big game on the way.

Insomniac Games' Erin Eberhardt confirmed that she was a Project Director on a currently unannounced AAA project for the developer. Speculation points to it being a multiplayer game by Insomniac, which had a recruitment drive back in 2021.

However, there's also the idea that the studio could be going for another Marvel game. Considering the success of Marvel's Spider-Man, it's certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

What do you think Insomniac's next game is?