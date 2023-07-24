Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac is working on a third AAA title

Alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine.

Insomniac fans are currently looking forward to what appears to be a great sequel in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. However, we also know that a Wolverine game is set for the future, and now Insomniac has confirmed another big game on the way.

Insomniac Games' Erin Eberhardt confirmed that she was a Project Director on a currently unannounced AAA project for the developer. Speculation points to it being a multiplayer game by Insomniac, which had a recruitment drive back in 2021.

However, there's also the idea that the studio could be going for another Marvel game. Considering the success of Marvel's Spider-Man, it's certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

What do you think Insomniac's next game is?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

