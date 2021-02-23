Insomniac is getting one of their veterans back

You're watching Advertisements

Less than three weeks ago, we reported that Drew Murray, Insomniac Games veteran and also one of the people who started up The Initiative, had left the former studio as he said that "life outside of work needs more attention and headspace." We don't know if he has sorted that out already, but now he has revealed his plans for the future on Twitter, and it turns out he is heading back for Insomniac:

"I guess ten years, five games, and six job titles just wasn't enough. I'm excited to be rejoining many friends and former colleagues at @insomniacgames as a Principal Designer. That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right?"

We're glad he didn't stay away from the video game industry for too long. Now we have two upcoming Drew Murray games to look forward to; Perfect Dark on which he worked at least two years and whatever he is doing at Insomniac next (please be a new Resistance!).