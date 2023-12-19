Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac hack reveals over a terabyte of data on Wolverine, release schedule, and more

The hacking group released the information just minutes after the ransom deadline.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week we reported that Insomniac - the developer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine - was supposedly hit with a hacking attack. The hackers, known as Rhysida, demanded $2 million from Sony.

It seems Sony didn't want to give up the cash, and now a massive leak has taken place, with Rhysida revealing over 1.5 terabytes of data on the developer's next project, internal HR documents, and more.

We're not going to show the leaks here, but regarding Wolverine plenty of character materials, design materials, screenshots, and levels were leaked. Also, we have some prospective release dates for Insomniac's next titles, going all the way into 2033. Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch no later than the 1st of September 2025. The next two titles from the developer are supposedly set to come out no later than the 31st of December 2029 and the 31st of December 2033. These are very unlikely to be definitive release dates and instead likely point to a year Insomniac wants to bring them out in.

In a statement to Cyber Daily, Rhysida said the following: "Yes, we knew who we were attacking. We knew that developers making games like this would be an easy target."

Marvel's Wolverine

Related texts



Loading next content