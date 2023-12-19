Insomniac hack reveals over a terabyte of data on Wolverine, release schedule, and more

HQ

Last week we reported that Insomniac - the developer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine - was supposedly hit with a hacking attack. The hackers, known as Rhysida, demanded $2 million from Sony.

It seems Sony didn't want to give up the cash, and now a massive leak has taken place, with Rhysida revealing over 1.5 terabytes of data on the developer's next project, internal HR documents, and more.

We're not going to show the leaks here, but regarding Wolverine plenty of character materials, design materials, screenshots, and levels were leaked. Also, we have some prospective release dates for Insomniac's next titles, going all the way into 2033. Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch no later than the 1st of September 2025. The next two titles from the developer are supposedly set to come out no later than the 31st of December 2029 and the 31st of December 2033. These are very unlikely to be definitive release dates and instead likely point to a year Insomniac wants to bring them out in.

In a statement to Cyber Daily, Rhysida said the following: "Yes, we knew who we were attacking. We knew that developers making games like this would be an easy target."