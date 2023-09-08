Insomniac gives us our first proper look at the Lizard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

While Kraven and Venom seem to be taking most of the limelight in the gameplay and images revealed for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 so far, the game will feature more mainstays of Spidey's rogues gallery, including Dr. Curt Connors AKA the Lizard.

Previously, we'd not seen much of the lizard besides a few blurry glimpses as he dragged Peter through the sewers of New York, but now Insomniac have given us a proper look at the character, and his design has impressed to say the least.

The Lizard looks prehistoric, with spines growing on his shoulders and back. Physically, he might have been the most imposing villain yet, were it not for Venom, who Insomniac have also given us a new look at.









Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October for PS5.