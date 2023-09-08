Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac gives us our first proper look at the Lizard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

All the main villains revealed so far have also got new posters.

While Kraven and Venom seem to be taking most of the limelight in the gameplay and images revealed for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 so far, the game will feature more mainstays of Spidey's rogues gallery, including Dr. Curt Connors AKA the Lizard.

Previously, we'd not seen much of the lizard besides a few blurry glimpses as he dragged Peter through the sewers of New York, but now Insomniac have given us a proper look at the character, and his design has impressed to say the least.

The Lizard looks prehistoric, with spines growing on his shoulders and back. Physically, he might have been the most imposing villain yet, were it not for Venom, who Insomniac have also given us a new look at.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October for PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

