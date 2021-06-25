Insomniac Games working on a multiplayer game for PS5

After releasing two singleplayer games for PlayStation 5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, it seems like Insomniac Games is now doing something multiplayer focused instead.

The source is Insomniac Games themselves after a tweet about new job opportunities with the developer, writing: "Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlaystationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things!". One of these roles for this "multiplayer project" is a system designer who should work on "aspects of multiplayer features, mechanics, systems design, and more".

It seems like Sony is really preparing a lot of multiplayer games currently as developers like Guerrilla Games, London Studio, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and now Insomniac are all looking for staff with multiplayer experience. Sony also has exclusive third party games coming from Jade Raymond's new developer Haven Entertainment Studios and also Firewalk Studios that is confirmed to be multiplayer as well.

Sony recently explicitly said that they would "develop more service-led experiences within 1st Party roster", so we would assume that at least some of the studios listed above are doing live service titles.