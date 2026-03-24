Insomniac Games reveals why Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders aren't live yet

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Marvel's Wolverine is less than six months away, and yet players wanting to splash their cash now and pre-order one of 2026's biggest releases can't yet do so. Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Wolverine, has assured us we won't have to wait long until we can get our pre-orders in, though.

Replying to a fan on Twitter/X, Insomniac said that the current plan is for more of the game to be shown off in spring 2026. Spring has just officially begun, so we might have to wait a little while before we see more of the game.

Once we've seen more of Marvel's Wolverine, then the developers will let us go wild and pre-order. "We want to show you more of the game first," reads Insomniac's reply when a fan asked about pre-orders arriving in spring as well.

It is possible that the game won't be available for pre-order after its next showing, but it would make sense to allow plenty of time for people to get their purchases in early. This is going to be a big game, we can imagine, and so as long as Insomniac and Sony are confident in hitting the September 15th release, we should have those pre-order pages soon.