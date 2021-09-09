Dansk
During the PlayStation Showcase, it was just revealed that Insomniac Games is working on a Wolverine game in collaboration with Marvel. There's no word on a release date, no gameplay shown, pretty much nothing to go by, except an announcement. But if the trailer was anything to go by, we can look forward to quite a mature game with quite un-tempered violence, which is perfect for an ideal Wolverine experience.