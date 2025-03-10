Insomniac Games is bringing its virtual reality titles back to the Meta Store

HQ

If you're a regular virtual reality user on Meta's platforms, you might notice that there is a distinct lack of Insomniac Games' titles. The developer's VR projects have been missing from the Meta Store for some time now, but that is finally changing, as has been confirmed in a statement on X.

Insomniac notes that it is restoring Edge of Nowhere, Stormland, and Feral Rites' position on the Meta Store, and that soon The Unspoken will be added to this list too. The reason for the titles being absent from the Meta Store up to this point is not mentioned, but Insomniac does add:

"VR players, we appreciate your patience while we work with Meta restore access to these games."

Will you be checking out any of Insomniac's games on Meta platforms now?