Insomniac Games gives an update on Marvel's Wolverine

HQ

After its announcement back in 2021, we've heard relatively little when it comes to official information about Marvel's Wolverine. There was the leaked gameplay of course, but Insomniac Games has been rather quiet about the upcoming superhero game.

And, in a recent update, they're still staying mostly quiet. In a response to a user on social media accusing the developer of ignoring their fans, the Insomniac Games team responded by confirming they're still working on Marvel's Wolverine.

"We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5. We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer," reads the response. "We can't act on everything requested when things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them."

Insomniac only released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023, and while the studio has been able to pump out games fairly regularly, a lot of fans understand that in this modern gaming age big-budget titles like Wolverine take a lot of time to make, and allow developers that time to cook.

Marvel's Wolverine is in development for PS5.