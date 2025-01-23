Insomniac Games' CEO retires after 30 years

HQ

Insomniac Games' CEO Ted Price is stepping down after a whopping three decades with the company. Price will be retiring from the games industry as a whole, as he wrote in a new message delivered to fans via Sony's blog.

Price's retirement isn't immediate, as he'll be leaving at the end of March, and he said that "after over 30 years of leading Insomniac, I felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team."

It seems there was a three-for-one deal at the CEO supermarket when Insomniac was looking for a replacement for Price, as now it'll be lead by Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider and Jen Huang, who will each become a co-studio head.

"For many years, Chad, Jen and Ryan have been instrumental in making Insomniac what we are today," Price wrote. "I've seen each lead major initiatives here which have positively changed Insomniacs' lives. Plus, they've consistently demonstrated the kind of collaboration and transparency that's part of our DNA. And just as important, their skillsets are truly complementary."

Price ends the message with a thank you to all fans and players, and we'd also like to extend a happy retirement to someone who has helped forge a great studio for three decades.