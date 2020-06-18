Insomniac further defines the scope of Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You're watching Advertisements

One of the standout announcements during Sony's big PS5 gameplay reveal last week was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, although it turned out that it wasn't crystal clear exactly what the game is. That wasn't helped by subsequent statements but now Insomniac and Sony have moved to clarify the situation just a little.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, game director Brian Horton described the game as a standalone experience with "a full story arc with Miles, one that's more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope."

The Lost Legacy followed after the release Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and provided players with a more succinct but still sizeable standalone adventure, with a refreshed cast of characters and a new setting. It wasn't quite a full-sized game, but it wasn't far off either.

How this translates to Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still TBC, but Horton confirmed that the studio "wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel's New York City."

Horton also revealed a few more details about what the game will offer on PS5 and how it will differ from the PS4 game, which had a focus on Peter Parker ("this game is all about Miles"). We're promised "near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio" and Horton also mentioned the DualSense controller without giving specifics.

"We've upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. Many of the city's assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console. As you experience Miles's story, you'll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5," he wrote.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to land on PS5 later this year.