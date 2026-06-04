Insomniac confirms whether Marvel's Wolverine is open world or not

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Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Wolverine, has officially confirmed that the game will not be open world. After creating three open-world superhero adventures in Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac is opting for a linear approach this time around, focusing on the cinematic quality of each mission in Wolverine.

"I can say we did not set out to make an open world game or a sandbox game. What we really wanted was high octane, high intrigue, linear single-player adventure, and the missions reflect that in their structure," said game director Mike Daly in an interview with IGN.

Even if you can't travel across the world at your own pace, the game will take you to a multitude of different locations. "Logan's a character who basically travels the world, has traveled the world many times over. He's pulled by a search for his past. He's pushed by a sense of duty. And to that end, we decided that a globe-hopping adventure was the right take for this game. Logan is not a character that's anchored in a particular place and spends a lot of time on it," Daly said.

Daly describes that some levels will be entirely different from one another, with some focusing on stealth and traversal while others let you get stuck into that massively violent combat we saw during the State of Play presentation. This might make Marvel's Wolverine a slightly shorter game than Marvel's Spider-Man or its follow-ups, but it's likely to be a more focused experience. Plus, without the web-slinging, do we even want an open world for these Marvel games?